Hanusa, Gene

BARABOO - Gene Hanusa, age 83, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his residence. Gene was born at home in the Township of Honey Creek, Sauk County, on May 28, 1937, the son of Alfred and Eva (Grosklaus) Hanusa.

In 1960, Gene was drafted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during the Cuban Missile crisis. On April 15, 1972, he married the love of his life, Karen Crary.

Gene was a carpet installer and was well known by many local businesses. He formed many friendships over the 56 years of installing carpet. After his retirement, he enjoyed painting and building unique craft items which he shared with family and friends. He enjoyed watching the Badgers, Brewers and NASCAR and was a serious devoted Packers fan.

Gene was well known for his Christmas light displays every holiday season. He also was proud playing the role of Santa Claus throughout the neighborhood. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Karen; two sons, Darren (Adele) Hanusa and Tim (Sharon) Meyer; four grandchildren, Addison, Erik, Kayla and Nicole; four siblings, Gladys Mazerek, Marian Bindl, Cliff (Linda) Hanusa and Sandy (Andy) Haskins; two brothers-in-law, Terry (Peggy) Crary and Jerry (Donise) Crary; close friend, Lonnie (June) Sutton; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Fred Bindl and Claude Mazerek. A private family service will take place at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.