Gene Schreiber
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Schreiber, Gene A.

RANDOLPH - Gene A. Schreiber, 81, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Gene was born the son of Almer and Lydia (Meyer) Schreiber on Aug. 13, 1939, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1957 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and received his degree in accounting from Madison Business College. Gene served his country in the U.S. Army and later the Wisconsin National Guard. He was married to Phyllis L. Frederick on June 17, 1967, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. Gene worked as the town assessor for the township of Westford and sold real estate for Stan's Realty in Beaver Dam. He retired from the Randolph Post Office as a rural mail carrier.

Gene was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph. He had a love of the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, as well as camping with his family. Gene enjoyed traveling with his wife, Phyllis, and taking casino trips. He had a love of convertibles and owned many throughout his life. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and especially loved watching his son's and grandchildren's sporting events.

Gene is survived by his children, Michelle Schreiber of Beaver Dam, Gina Schreiber of Fox Lake, and Eric (Regina) Schreiber of Colorado Springs, Colo.; four grandchildren, Camryn, Paxton, Ashlyn, and Jacob Schreiber; step-grandson, Bjorn Magnusson; nieces, nephews, and many good, longtime friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 52 years, Phyllis, in 2020.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at FRIEDENS EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Randolph. Public attendees, please arrive at 10:45 a.m. and you will be ushered to your seats. Military honors will be conducted immediately following the funeral at the church. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

Memorials may be directed to Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Friedens Ev. Lutheran Church
335 Jones Drive, Randolph, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss.
Lori Rupnow
Family Friend
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of your Dad passing, Your Dad and Mom will be together again! Friends of mine for many many years! May they both Rest in peace!
barb Klossner
December 13, 2020
to my brother in law and husband of my sister, thanks for being a good father and husband,now you can truely rejoice with Phyliss in heaven, we will miss you both so much,
Terry and Maria Frederick
Family
December 12, 2020
I always enjoyed working with Gene at Stan's Realty and sharing information about our mutual interests in hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He will be missed.
Stan Kirschbaum Jr.
December 12, 2020
Sending our thoughts and prayers with our deepest sympathies.
Robert Tietz and Family
Family Friend
December 12, 2020
To the family of Gene and Phyllis' family. So sorry for your loss. I used to hang around in 'the crowd' when we were young and unmarried. :-)
Rosemary Tietz
Friend
December 12, 2020
Sending our love and sympathy. Sorry we can't make the services. We had lots of great times with him and your mom.
Darlene welch
Friend
December 12, 2020
I worked with your father at Mayville Metal many many years ago and enjoyed the time. My deepest sympathy to your entire family
LoRae Zimmel
December 11, 2020
