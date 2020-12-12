Schreiber, Gene A.

RANDOLPH - Gene A. Schreiber, 81, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Gene was born the son of Almer and Lydia (Meyer) Schreiber on Aug. 13, 1939, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1957 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and received his degree in accounting from Madison Business College. Gene served his country in the U.S. Army and later the Wisconsin National Guard. He was married to Phyllis L. Frederick on June 17, 1967, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. Gene worked as the town assessor for the township of Westford and sold real estate for Stan's Realty in Beaver Dam. He retired from the Randolph Post Office as a rural mail carrier.

Gene was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph. He had a love of the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, as well as camping with his family. Gene enjoyed traveling with his wife, Phyllis, and taking casino trips. He had a love of convertibles and owned many throughout his life. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and especially loved watching his son's and grandchildren's sporting events.

Gene is survived by his children, Michelle Schreiber of Beaver Dam, Gina Schreiber of Fox Lake, and Eric (Regina) Schreiber of Colorado Springs, Colo.; four grandchildren, Camryn, Paxton, Ashlyn, and Jacob Schreiber; step-grandson, Bjorn Magnusson; nieces, nephews, and many good, longtime friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 52 years, Phyllis, in 2020.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at FRIEDENS EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Randolph. Public attendees, please arrive at 10:45 a.m. and you will be ushered to your seats. Military honors will be conducted immediately following the funeral at the church. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

Memorials may be directed to Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.