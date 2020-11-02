Menu
Gene Thiede

Thiede, Gene W. "Boober"

APPLETON - Gene W. "Boober" Thiede passed away in Appleton, Wis., on Thursday Oct. 22, 2020, at the at the age of 57.

Gene is survived by son, Gene H. (Brianna) Thiede, Athens, Ga.; father, Gene A. (Annie) Thiede, Sauk Prairie; brothers, Ron Thome, Portage, Rory (Sue) Thiede, Oxford, Shane Thiede, Interlachen, Fla.; sister, Kristine (Arnold) McCoy, Kingman, Ariz.; uncle, William Eastman, Hastings, Minn.; aunts, Carol (Rick) Davis, New Lisbon, and Joanne (Harold) Miller, Baraboo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gene was born on April 22, 1963, in Portage, Wis., to Gene A. and Barbara (Eastman) Thiede. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Gene was well known for being a master pool player, winning many tournaments. He was also a master arm wrestler, winning many competitions.

He is preceded in death by mother, Barbara Eastman Thiede; and grandparents, Herman and Lyla Thiede and William and Esther Eastman

At his request, there will be no services.

Condolences can be sent to Gene H. Thiede, 285 McDuffie Drive, Athens, GA 30605.


Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 2, 2020.
