Polenska, Genevieve

WAUPUN - Genevieve Mary Polenska, age 96, of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Christian Home Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Genevieve was born on Jan. 3, 1924, in Belgium, Wis., a daughter of Nicholas and Lena (Birenbaum) Feyereisen. On June 29, 1946, she was united in marriage to Milan Polenska in Decada, Wis. Genevieve was employed at Knitting Works in Waupun from 1966 to 1987 and was also a telephone operator in Milwaukee/Waupun. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, counted cross stitch and doing puzzles. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the Altar Society.

Genevieve is survived by three daughters, Beverly (Robert) Compton of Missouri, Sandra (James) Schmidt of Fond du Lac and Susan (Paul) Dennert of Waukesha; one son, Michael (Wendy) Polenska of Waupun; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one brother, Herman Feyereisen; sister-in-law, Sally Feyereisen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milan in 1991; a granddaughter, Stephanie Polenska; two sisters, Elizabeth (John) Biever and Leona (Lawrence) Rupp; two brothers, the Rev. Nicholas Feyereisen and Lawrence Feyereisen; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Feyereisen.

A private service will be held for Genevieve. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been established in Genevieve's name.

