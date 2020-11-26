Crossley, George

LAKE DELTON - George Crossley, age 77, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Madison, Wis.

A private family service will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with the Rev. Steven Keller officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Military Honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post #187 of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Both services will be available virtually on the United Presbyterian Church's Facebook page.

George was born April 20, 1943, in Blue Island, Ill., the son of George and Emma Margaret (Boyd) Crossley Sr. George served in the U.S. Army from June 1964 to June 1966. George and Susan were married on June 12, 1965. After his military service, George and Susan lived in Harvey, Ill., where he was a city of Harvey firefighter. In December of 1979, they relocated to Wisconsin Dells to raise their family. George enjoyed bowling, golf, and softball. He had several hobbies including paint by numbers, the word puzzles from the daily paper and watching sports on TV.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan; son, Christopher (Pamela) Crossley of Lake Delton; daughters, Jennifer (Tim Waldron) Wakefield of Lake Delton and Michele (David) Yardley of Wisconsin Dells; brother, Dennis (Sherry) Crossley of Sheboygan; and cousin, Pat Riddell of Baraboo. He was the proud grandpa to seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Beverly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will be given to various charities that were close to George's heart.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

