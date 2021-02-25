Menu
George Roudebush
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Roudebush, George

WISCONSIN DELLS - George Roudebush, age 78, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 1 at 5 p.m. at Mountain Faith Church at 11104 Moon Road, Baraboo, Wis., with Pastor David Gonzales officiating. Burial was at Fancy Creek Cemetery, Gillingham, Wis., on Tuesday, March 2. A visitation was held at Mountain Faith Church on Monday.

George was born July 29, 1942, in Madison, Wis., the son of Fay and Bonnie (Benson) Roudebush. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having fought in the Vietnam War. He was also a proud member of the VFW. George was a salesman and enjoyed his time traveling between Florida and Wisconsin. He made many lifelong friends in both states. George had a love of the water and all things boating. He was happiest when he was either traveling on them or talking about them with all who would listen. George was a member of Mountain Faith Church and found peace in all the friends he made there. He would religiously attend services there until he was no longer able, at which time he would faithfully watch online from home.

He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Alt of Baraboo, Wis.; nieces, Paula (Jeff) Renk and Peggy Mairet; nephew, Tracy (Robin) Roudebush; special friend and caregiver, Kayla Topper; and many other friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert; his first wife, Shirley Roudebush; and his loyal companion, Buddy.

The family would like to thank Pastor David Gonzalez with Faith Mountain Church for always including George and reaching out to him when his health was declining.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884



Published by WiscNews.com from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2021.
