Thompson, George Albert

BARABOO - George Albert Thompson, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, with his wife, Teresa, at his side. George was born on Aug. 26, 1935, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of John and Edna Thompson. On March 16, 1974, he married Teresa Repka at the United Methodist Church in Merrimac, Wis.

George worked on the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 28 years. He loved to travel, camp, and spend time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa "Tess" Thompson of 46 years; eight children, Victoria (Lloyd) Chapman, George (Lynne) Thompson, Tammy Anderson, Douglas (Tara) Thompson, Connie (Von) Ortiz, John (Mike) Stoeckman, Cathy (Steve) Hlavacek, Sandra (Stan) Lankey; 24 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Gene (Evie) Thompson; sister, Carol (Martin) Ohlsen; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Paske, John (Junior) Thompson, Dean Thompson; and sons-in-law, Kurt Schoenoff and Don Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Baraboo, Wis., at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, with Pastor Karen Hofstad presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Narrow's Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Baraboo Area Parkinsons Support Group in memory of George. Baraboo Area Parkinson's Support Group Parish Nurse Program, First Congregational UCC, 131 Sixth Ave., Baraboo, WI, 53913.

The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at St. Clare Meadows for the compassionate care given to George during his stay.

Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.