Wenta, George Stanley FINLEY - George Stanley Wenta, 85, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with heart disease. George was born on Sept. 9, 1935, in Crivitz, to Stanley and Christine (Heisel) Wenta. He attended Wauwatosa East High School and later was drafted into the U.S. Army, becoming a member of the elite 19th Infantry Rock of Chickamauga competitive shooting team. He earned an expert badge for marksmanship and put this skill to good use later in life when he became renowned for so many successful hunting outings using iron sights. After service, he made a trip to Plainview, Minn., to visit his Army buddy, Frank Ellinghuysen. Frank introduced him to Kathryn (Kay) Nunamaker. Their romance began immediately, and they were married in 1961 in Plainview, Minn. George was a machinist at Evinrude Motors for 30 years. He was fortunate to retire early so that he and Kay could move to their home up north and enjoy another 27 happy years together. More than anything else, George loved the company of his wife, children and grandchildren. Every morning he was ready for a good cribbage game with Kay or any of their many visitors. George lived a very active life and loved spending time in the outdoors, especially with his family. He instilled his love of fishing, hunting, camping and gardening in all his children. He loved deer camp with his family and friends, and hunting stories told around the campfire became fond memories for all. Appropriately nicknamed "Big George," he was a great friend to many. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He had a reputation as a skilled craftsman and someone who could fix anything – if man created it, George could fix it. His booming jovial voice and presence was larger than life and he believed in hard work and joyful living. Throughout his life George was motivated by his love for his family and his desire for them to live happy productive lives. Even as his children grew up and moved away, they all knew he had their backs and was always in their corner. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathryn (Nunamaker) Wenta, of Plainview, Minn.; children, Rick (Chris) of Madison, Mary Anderson of Cedarburg, Jean (Frank) Bousquet of Sun Prairie, Bob (Karen) of Wisconsin Rapids and Ron (Deb) of West Bend; sister, Stella (Jordan) Folts of Neenah; and sister-in-law, Polly Wenta of Maryville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Scott, Sara (Ben), Michael, Samantha, Emily, Matthew, Jacqueline, Brett, Bryce, Dustin and Dason; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Carson, Claira, Emry and Milo; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his long-time friends, Frank Ellinghuysen, Jim Weber, John Fassbender and Tom Klitzman. George was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Donald Wenta. He was a 36-year member of the American Legion, Post 522. The family extends their sincere thanks and gratitude to the St. Croix Hospice team for all their support and care over the years. Visiting hours are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at FELDNER/RITCHAY FUNERAL HOME, Nekoosa, Wis., from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The celebration of life will begin immediately following. Chaplain Magi Wehner will officiate, and Military Honors will be provided by the Nekoosa VFW Post #5960. In lieu of flowers, donations to Disabled American Veterans are appreciated.