Beck, Gerald W.

THERESA - Gerald William Beck, 88, of Theresa, passed away peacefully of Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wis.

Private family services for Gerald will be held on Thursday, March 4 at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Theresa with the Rev. Jon A. Learman officiating. Interment with graveside military honors conducted by Theresa American Legion Post #270 will follow at Union Cemetery in Theresa, Wis.

Gerald was born on Jan. 2, 1933, the son of Louis and Marie (Bintzler) Beck in Fond du Lac, Wis. Gerald was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Theresa, Wis. He attended Theresa State Grade School, and graduated from Mayville High School in 1950. He had served as class president in 1949.

Gerald enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952. He proudly served three years in Europe during the "Cold War" in the U.S. Air Force security service monitoring Russian communications; he attained the rank of staff sergeant.

On June 22, 1957, Gerald was united in marriage to Arlene Neumeyer at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa.

He was employed at Beck Motor Sales, a Dodge and Plymouth sales and service dealership; he later became sole owner in partnership with his son, Wayde.

Gerald joined American Legion Post #270 in 1957, where he was a consecutive 60+ year member, four times Post Commander, and Post Adjutant 35 consecutive years.

He was an avid American Legion baseball supporter, working to promote funding and sponsorships for the Lomira/Theresa teams. He also worked in promoting Village of Theresa Community events, as well as working with the Theresa Historical Society.

He will be deeply missed by his five children, Renee (Jeffery) Beck-Stytz of Downers Grove, Ill., Wayde (Faye) Beck of Theresa, Robert Beck of Lomira, William Beck of Fond du Lac, and Thomas Beck of Theresa; also, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary (Robert) Spiering of Waukesha; three grandchildren, Bradley (Megan) Beck, Ellen (Cody) Leland, and Brian (Jenn) Stytz; and great-grandchildren, John Jerry "JJ" Beck, Vivienne Leland, Eleanor Stytz, and Baby Beck due in March. Gerald is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene; brother and sister-in-law, Rueben and Eunice Beck; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Merle and Anita Steger; and two brothers-in-law, Vernon and Jerome Neumeyer.

Memorial donations in Gerald's name may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Theresa, Theresa American Legion Post #270 or the Theresa Historical Society.

