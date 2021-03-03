Menu
Gerald Beck
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Beck, Gerald W.

THERESA - Gerald William Beck, 88, of Theresa, passed away peacefully of Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wis.

Private family services for Gerald will be held on Thursday, March 4 at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Theresa with the Rev. Jon A. Learman officiating. Interment with graveside military honors conducted by Theresa American Legion Post #270 will follow at Union Cemetery in Theresa, Wis.

Gerald was born on Jan. 2, 1933, the son of Louis and Marie (Bintzler) Beck in Fond du Lac, Wis. Gerald was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Theresa, Wis. He attended Theresa State Grade School, and graduated from Mayville High School in 1950. He had served as class president in 1949.

Gerald enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952. He proudly served three years in Europe during the "Cold War" in the U.S. Air Force security service monitoring Russian communications; he attained the rank of staff sergeant.

On June 22, 1957, Gerald was united in marriage to Arlene Neumeyer at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa.

He was employed at Beck Motor Sales, a Dodge and Plymouth sales and service dealership; he later became sole owner in partnership with his son, Wayde.

Gerald joined American Legion Post #270 in 1957, where he was a consecutive 60+ year member, four times Post Commander, and Post Adjutant 35 consecutive years.

He was an avid American Legion baseball supporter, working to promote funding and sponsorships for the Lomira/Theresa teams. He also worked in promoting Village of Theresa Community events, as well as working with the Theresa Historical Society.

He will be deeply missed by his five children, Renee (Jeffery) Beck-Stytz of Downers Grove, Ill., Wayde (Faye) Beck of Theresa, Robert Beck of Lomira, William Beck of Fond du Lac, and Thomas Beck of Theresa; also, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary (Robert) Spiering of Waukesha; three grandchildren, Bradley (Megan) Beck, Ellen (Cody) Leland, and Brian (Jenn) Stytz; and great-grandchildren, John Jerry "JJ" Beck, Vivienne Leland, Eleanor Stytz, and Baby Beck due in March. Gerald is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene; brother and sister-in-law, Rueben and Eunice Beck; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Merle and Anita Steger; and two brothers-in-law, Vernon and Jerome Neumeyer.

Memorial donations in Gerald's name may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Theresa, Theresa American Legion Post #270 or the Theresa Historical Society.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Private Service
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Please accept our sympathy.
Michael STEGER
March 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Gerry is now resting in the loving arms of Jesus.
Marilyn Zingsheim
Acquaintance
March 3, 2021
My thoughts and prayer to all. Mr. Beck was so nice to work with for the Legion Baseball team. He always greeted me with a smile and a how can I help you today.
Kristi Neitzel
March 3, 2021
My condolences to the family. Sorry for your loss. Keith & Sue Polster
Keith Polster
Neighbor
March 3, 2021
Prayers for comfort and peace go out to the family. Gerald was a kind and gentle man, and he was my Mom's (Lucille Beck Benter) last remaining first cousin. We are happy that he is safe in Jesus' arms, free from cares and pain, and we await the heavenly reunion.
Dianne (Benter) Wendler
Acquaintance
March 2, 2021
My sympathy to Gerald's family. He was such a kind and caring person. He will be missed! Janet Riehbrandt, (retired)Occupational Therapist at Hope Health and Rehab.
Janet Riehbrandt
Acquaintance
March 2, 2021
