Gerald Galston
ABOUT
Columbus High School
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Galston, Gerald R. "Jerry"

COLUMBUS - Gerald R. "Jerry" Galston, 75, of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his daughter's home in Columbus.

Gerald was born the son of Herbert and Lila (Allen) Galston on Oct. 3, 1945, in Waterloo. He was a graduate of Columbus High School. Jerry served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1965 – 1967. He was married to Pricilla "Sib" Moll on May 1, 1971, and they were married for many years. Jerry was employed with American Packaging in Columbus for 36 years until his retirement.

Jerry was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. He was also a member of the VFW Post 8090 and American Legion Post 62, both of Columbus. Jerry retired as lieutenant on the Columbus Fire Department.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, Kristina (Scott) Brenner of Fall River and Erin (Troy) Kehoe of Columbus; six grandchildren, Alexander, Jacob, Austin, Tillie, Logan, and Haleigh; three great-grandchildren, Aiva, Ryland, and Leia; siblings, Bernard (Dinah), Dennis, David (Alvina), Allan (Lori), and Joy (Bernie) VanderSanden; sister-in-law, Marie Galston; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Loren, Herbie, and Billie; sister, Jeanne; and a sister in infancy, Emogene.

A visitation will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. The Rev. Benjamin Zuberbier will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus at a later date with full military honors. The wearing of masks and social distancing are required.

Jerry's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Ross and Cleo, as well as the VA Hospital in Madison for all their care and support.

Memorials may be directed to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Columbus VFW Post 8090, or Heartland Hospice.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.koepsellfh.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Zion Ev. Lutheran Church
812 Western Ave., Columbus , WI
Mar
13
Service
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Zion Ev. Lutheran Church
812 Western Ave., Columbus , WI
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The volunteers, flight team and board of Badger Honor Flight mourn the loss of their hero, Gerald Galston. We are thankful for his military service and proud to have served him on his trip to Washington, D.C. on October 13, 2018.
Tammi Alexander Alexander, Badger Honor Flight
Acquaintance
March 27, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Galston family.
Jill & Larry Smith
March 12, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of the loss of your dad. Jerry had a great sense of humor and was always very kind. I don't think I ever saw him without a smile. Our prayers for God's healing power at this time for all of you.
Beth & Steve Klokow
Friend
March 12, 2021
Sorry to hear about Jerry's passing. He always had a smile on his face when i ran into him when i was back home. He will be missed! Bob and Janell Koehn, Las Vegas, Nv.
Bob Koehn
Friend
March 11, 2021
Dear Galston family, I am so sorry for your loss. I remember seeing Jerry in high school when I moved to Columbus. When I saw him I thought, I know him. Well, I did. We were both from Marshall. What a surprise to us both. Seeing him there made it a little easier for a "Newbie". He was always a friendly person. Jerry gave his all to the Columbus Fire Department and serving the entire community. Jerry's service to our country will always be remembered by those who knew them. He was so happy and proud returning from his Badger Honor Flight trip. I was so glad I was able to be there and remember how surprised he was seeing me there. Such a blessing to him to have been able to make that trip. I am sad he had to go through the pain and suffering of Agent Orange. It is an awful disease. Now, that is no more and Jerry is whole again and laughing with all the family and friends who waited for him to get to heaven. May you all feel the consolation that only God can give to grieving families and friends. Most sincerely,
Bonnie Daniels
Classmate
March 11, 2021
Our Condolence to Gerry's Family-----------------------------------Dr. Diancin & Family
Dr. Renato C. Diancin
Friend
March 11, 2021
Troy and Erin- So sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. Prayers for you and your entire family.
Terri Messer
Acquaintance
March 11, 2021
Uncle gerald will be missed by so many people who got the privilege to know. Such a funny fun to the max, he could always make me laugh. He will forever hold a place in my heart. Rest easy till we meet again love your great niece angela
Angela galston
Family
March 11, 2021
