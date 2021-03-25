Glumske, Gerald "Jerry" "Jumpin' Jed"

ELROY - Jerry Glumske, 66, of Elroy, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Jerry was born June 4, 1954, at the Reedsburg Hospital, to Earl Glumske and Helen Bender Glumske. He had a handful of jobs throughout his life. He started out at a young age with a paper route, delivered milk in his teen years, and as an adult was head polisher at Walker Stainless in New Lisbon and retired from Sprinkman in Elroy after over 20 years. Jerry was a very dedicated member of the Elroy Volunteer Fire Department for many years and also achieved the title of captain.

Jerry was united in marriage to Nancy A. Olson on Dec. 10, 1994, in Elroy. He enjoyed baseball, softball, fishing, hunting, trapping, morel hunting and watching the deer and birds in his back yard. He especially enjoyed his dogs. He had a talent with woodworking and metal fabrication.

Jerry is survived by his mother, Helen; daughter, Heather (Mark) Hemberger and their children, Katelynn and Tyler; son, Chad (Notasha) Glumske and their two children, Chandler and EmmaLee; sisters, Mary Sue Preuss and Karie (Mike) Puhl; half-sister, Sharon Bresnehan; uncle, Don (Bonnie) Bender; and nephews, a niece and many cousins and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; father, Earl; grandparents; great-grandparents; and half-sister, Sandra Glumske.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 1 at PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Elroy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.