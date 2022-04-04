Gerald W. Hoffman

May 3, 1939 - March 31, 2022

HORICON - Gerald W. "Jerry" Hoffman, 82, of Horicon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was born May 3, 1939, to Mathias and Evelyn (Weginger) Hoffman of Neda, WI. Jerry married Talitha P. "Taddy" Groose on August 1, 1959, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon, where they resided and raised two loving daughters. Jerry retired from John Deere Horicon Works and took pride in his many years of dedicated service, working in a variety of manufacturing roles.

Jerry enjoyed a wide variety of interests throughout his life. He loved cars (Fords) and racing. As an avid NASCAR fan, he enjoyed organizing group trips to races around the circuit. Jerry and his close friends created memories on the Riverbend Park softball diamond, with friendships that extended beyond the team and into the next generation. A builder, woodworker, and jack-of-all trades, Jerry built his Raasch Hill home, helped many others with their renovations, and was known for his beautiful creations from his small woodshop. Jerry and Taddy shared a deep love of classic country music, gardening and each other. Jerry had a love of the outdoors, spending time at the hunting cabin or fishing and in his later years together with Taddy, watching the birds and wildlife from their home overlooking the marsh.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Taddy; daughters: Linda (Randy) Laufenberg of Horicon, and Sandra (Rick) Custer of Appleton; two grandchildren: Garrett (Brittany) Custer, and Tanner Custer (girlfriend Amanda); great granddaughter, Skylar Custer; his father, Mathias Hoffman Sr. of Neda; siblings: Matt Hoffman of Brookfield, John (Beve) Hoffman of Markesan, and Beverly Weinheimer of Beaver Dam; sisters-in-law: Bonnie and Norita Hoffmann; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his grandson, Cody Laufenberg; siblings: Patsy (Jack) Grissman, Robert Hoffman, and Tony Hoffman; and in-laws: Carol Hoffman and Chet Weinheimer.

A visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Daniel Vojta will officiate. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

Jerry's family would like to express their gratitude to the caring staff of Northview Heights in Juneau, where he spent the last few weeks of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society or the Dementia Society of America.

