Gerald Huffman

Aug. 30, 1951 - April 2, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS - Gerald Huffman, age 70, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI.

Gerald was born August 30, 1951 in Baraboo, WI, the son of Leland and Betty (Weiland) Huffman. Gerald was a truck driver for over 40 years, hauling milk for Wisconsin Dairies, Foremost Farms and Ruan Trucking. He stayed busy after that plowing snow and repairing small engines.

Gerald is survived by his sons: Benjamin and Marcus (Jill) Huffman; brothers: George Weiland, John Huffman, Larry (Terri) Huffman, David (KarisAnn) Huffman, Robert Huffman, Jeffrey (Rob Thompson) Huffman; and sisters: Diane (Kurt) Puhl and Pamela Jensen.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.


