Ketchmark, Gerald Francis

RICHLAND CENTER - Gerald Francis Ketchmark, 68, of Richland Center, Beaver Dam and Muscoda died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on Sept. 5, 1952 in Huntley, Illinois the son of LeRoy and Elizabeth (Schmeits) Ketchmark. On March 10, 1973, Jerry was united in marriage to Sandi Ray at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Muscoda. He worked at C. Meadows Furniture for over 20 years. In 1999 Jerry and Sandy moved to Sylva, North Carolina where they owned and operated P&K Handyworks for 15 years. In March of 2013, the couple moved from Beaver Dam and returned to Richland Center in Feb. of 2020. Jerry was active in his church communities, a member of the Knights of Columbus serving as Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator, and as a District Deputy. He enjoyed spending time doing his woodworking.

Jerry is survived by his wife Sandi of Richland Center; two sons, Brian James Ketchmark of Moundsville, West Virginia; Jason Bradley Ketchmark of Richland Center; grandson: Trenton Lee Davis; special 'granddaughter:' Kirsten Swadley; sisters: Donna (Richard) Reinhold of Madison, Helen (Randie) Anderson of Arlington, Wis;. brother: Jim Ketchmark of Huntley, Ill.; and many other relatives and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Elizabeth, brothers Ed, Larry, Greg, sister Elizabeth Ann.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church at 10 a.m. until the time of the mass at 11 a.m. The family suggests memorials be directed in Jerry's name to St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sylva, North Carolina, or to his family. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com