Mecklenberg, Gerald "Jerry"

WAUPUN - Gerald "Jerry" Mecklenberg, 83, of Waupun, was called to his heavenly home Nov. 15, 2020, to be with his beloved wife of 62 years, together again.

Jerry was born Oct. 3, 1937, the son of Chester and Marcella Prust Mecklenberg. On Oct. 5, 1957, he married Caecilia Koehler in Waupun. He worked at a variety of factories, mostly at the shoe factory and Electri-Wire, doing many jobs. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing with his John Deere tractor, and spending time with family. This was his favorite time of year, deer hunting season. He looked forward to deer season every year until he finally had to give it up several years ago. But that never stopped him from enjoying the "deer hunting" stories and sharing the hunt with his children and grandchildren. Jerry always wanted to know how everyone did during the season and loved to see the deer they got.

Jerry is survived by his son, Bob (Pam) Mecklenberg of Burnett; his daughter, Sharon Suelflow (special friend, Philip Peters) of Waupun; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a brother, Warren (Judy) Mecklenberg; a sister, Sandy (Paul) Lang; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Georgia Mecklenberg, Clem (Diane) Koehler, and Lelah Ruske; and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Cil, in 2019; his parents; a brother, Donald Mecklenberg; and a brother-in-law, John Ruske.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.