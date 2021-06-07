Michael, Gerald

BEAVER DAM - Gerald Charles "Jerry" Michael, age 86, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Christian Home in Waupun.

Jerry was born on Aug. 3, 1934, in the town of Trenton, to Fred and Clara (Schaumburg) Michael. He graduated from Waupun High School, served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in March 1959. While in the Navy, he received training for computer technology. He was united in marriage to Betty A. Klapper on May 24, 1969, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun.

Jerry began employment at Midland Union Mutual Insurance in Juneau in 1961 and worked there until 1980. At that time, he started a computer store in downtown Beaver Dam, which he ran until 1985. He worked as an IT supervisor and adjustor for Wilson Mutual Insurance Company in Sheboygan until retirement and continued property claims adjusting on an independent basis.

Jerry was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam. He enjoyed going to Badgers and Packers games, but not nearly as much as he loved attending his grandchildren's events. His grandchildren were the highlight of his life.

Jerry will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Betty Michael of Beaver Dam; sons, Todd (Jessica) of Beaver Dam and Chad (Megan) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Calvin, Adaline, Xander and Harper; brother, Dennis (Betty) of Burnett; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elliot (Lynn) and Earl; sisters, Jane (Roman) Zangl and Irene (Ray) Seibel; and other relatives.

Visitation for Jerry will be held on Friday, June 11 at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam.

You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.