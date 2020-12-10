Menu
Gerald Pitkin
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home - Ontario
720 Madison Street
Ontario, WI

Pitkin, Gerald D. "Jerry"

HILLSBORO - Gerald D. "Jerry" Pitkin, age 74, of Hillsboro, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the TORKELSON FUNERAL HOME in Ontario. Burial will follow in Hilltop Rest Cemetery. Pastor Michael Gjefle will officiate. Friends and family are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Due to Covid concerns, masks and social distancing are required. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Ontario is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Torkelson Funeral Home - Ontario
720 Madison Street, Ontario, WI
Dec
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Torkelson Funeral Home - Ontario
720 Madison Street, Ontario, WI
Dec
11
Burial
Hilltop Rest Cemetery
WI
