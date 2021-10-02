Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald "Jerry" Rahn
FUNERAL HOME
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI

Rahn, Gerald "Jerry"

WAUPUN - Gerald Lyle Rahn, age 91, of Waupun, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Gerald was born on May 15, 1930, in Beaver Dam, son of Emil and Edna (Achterberg) Rahn. He was baptized on June 8, 1930, and confirmed on April 2, 1944, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam. Jerry was united in marriage to Alice Mueller on June 8, 1958, at St. John Lutheran Church in Chester, Ill. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Nov. 4, 1948, and served 19 months during the Korean War, being honorably discharged on July 2, 1952. Jerry completed his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science degree in correctional administration in 1956 and a master's degree in social work in 1961. As a retired corrections employee, he supervised probation and parole agents for the State of Wisconsin. In retirement, he did volunteer work which benefited severely handicapped residents at the Bethesda Lutheran Home, Watertown. Jerry was a member of Pella Lutheran Church, Waupun, sang with the choir and over the years served on various committees within the church.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Alice; two sons, Dr. Mark A. Rahn and his wife, Dr. Cynthia, of Alamo, Calif., and Dr. Dale K. Rahn and his wife, Susan, of Snohomish, Wash.; six grandchildren, Abbey (Logan) Frederickson, Caitlin Rahn, Bailey Rahn, Matthew Rahn, Jared (Kelly) Rahn and Erik Rahn; and brother, Ronald (Ruth) Rahn of Beaver Dam.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation for Jerry will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 S. Madison St., Waupun.

A funeral service for Jerry will be held on Monday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. at church, with the Rev. David Knuth officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Mound Cemetery, with military honors provided by American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard.

Memorials may be directed to Brazil Mission Society, 16801 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78258.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

www.kohlsfh.com



Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pella Lutheran Church
315 South Madison Street, Waupun, WI
Oct
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pella Lutheran Church
315 South Madison Street, Waupun, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
We were sorry to hear of Gerald's passing death to life by the power of the resurrection. Our sympathy and condolences.
Dr. Robert Rahn
Friend
October 5, 2021
I just want to extend my sympathy to your family.
My Mother was Verna (Koepp) VonBehren. She always spoke highly of Gerry. My Mother passed away Dec. 15 of last year , she had covid.
I do have some memories of Moms friends and family from Beaver Dam. She always said Gerry was her favorite cousin.

With deepest sympathy,
Connie ( Von Behren) Harrison
Connie Harrison
Friend
October 3, 2021
Lisi Oliveira
Significant_other
October 2, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Fabricio Vasconcelos
Significant_other
October 1, 2021
Obrigado por tudo! Um beijo e um abração!
Marcelo Oliveira
Son
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results