Vogt, Gerald Francis

BARABOO - Gerald Francis Vogt, age 76, passed away on Dec. 5, 2020. Jerry had suffered with Dementia. He died at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo after contracting Covid.

Jerry was born on Feb. 28, 1944, in Lancaster, WI, the son of Alvin and Marie Vogt.

Jerry was married to Sharon Harms in Baraboo on Oct. 23, 1976, recently celebrating 44 years of marriage.

Jerry graduated from Baraboo High School in 1962. He spent 4 years at Univ. of Wisc., Madison, graduating in 1968 with a degree in Secondary Education. Upon graduation Jerry was drafted in the Army to the 82nd Airborne Division. While in Vietnam, he served as a platoon leader, receiving a Bronze Star, the Air Medal, and Combat Infantryman's Badge. Upon returning to the states, Jerry went thru Officer Training School and was promoted to Captain. Jerry left the service after 4 years.

Jerry decided to become a dentist and needed more credits, so he spent 4 years at the Univ. of Wisc. Center in Baraboo getting the work done. Jerry was accepted into Marquette Dental School in Milwaukee in 1979. We were so proud of him upon graduating as a Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1982.

Jerry accepted his first position with Midwest Dental Care in Oshkosh, WI. He was then able to start his own private practice in Oshkosh in 1991 until retiring in 2012.

Jerry loved his family time more than anything else. He loved his girls…..including Ali and Shelley. We spent much time in the car between Oshkosh and Baraboo. Jerry enjoyed golfing, deer hunting, and pheasant hunting. His favorite time of year was during the summer when he and his friend, Richard Stauffacher, would travel to Canada for a week to fish. He was as happy as could be during that week. Jerry was so darn much fun to be with. He was so zany and had many favorite one-liners. Jerry was very sociable and always had a smile on his handsome face.

Jerry followed all of the Badger sports. He would have made a brilliant coach for the Green Bay Packers. Jerry enjoyed practicing his Blackjack skill at the casinos. Every year we joined our good friends Patty and Dennis Zanowski for a week in paradise…wherever that took us.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Sharon and two daughters, Vanessa (Mel) Davila and Valerie (David) Tompkins; five grandchildren, Makenna, London, Mya, Emily and Colin; sister-in-law, Shelley Harms and her daughter, Ali Hart; his mother-in-law, Mary Beach; and his brother-in-law, Donald (Trish) Harms. Jerry is also survived by his siblings, Barbara (John) Schroeder, Joanne (Gary) Andersen, Colette (John) Bunde, Mary Jane (Richard) Stauffacher, Karen Vogt and James Vogt. Jerry is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

We would like to thank the staff at Meadow View Memory Care facility for taking care of Jerry as if he were family. Thank you to family member who helped Jerry with his care. Thank you to Connie from SSM Health at Home Hospice, and the medical staff at St. Clare Hospital.

Jerry's Catholic faith was very important to him. His funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo with Father Jay Poster officiating for immediate family. Burial with military honors will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Extended family and friends are encouraged to view the mass on St. Joseph Catholic Church's Facebook page on Tuesday.

Jerry loved cats. Memorials may be made to the Sauk County Humane Society, or Viet Nam Veterans of American. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.