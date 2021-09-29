Vosen, Gerald P.

BARABOO – Father Gerald P. Vosen, age 87, entered eternal life on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Father Vosen was born on April 16, 1934, to Carl and Alice (Frantz) Vosen of Merrimac, Wis. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Wilson, and was preceded in death by his brothers, Francis, Dan, Jim, and Don, and sister, Estelle.

During the 60 years of Father Vosen's ministry, being in a parish was closest to his heart – to know his people and be present to them. The highlight of each week was coming together with the people to hear and share the Word of God and to participate in the mystery of the Eucharist.

In 1972, with the help of family and friends, he established a youth club called "I Get the Window." Their motto was, "Through the visible, we see the Invisible." Over a span of 20 years, hundreds of young people were helped to see the Invisible.

After retirement, Father Vosen continued to reach out to people through the many books that he wrote. Through his numerous stories he shared the experience of others in discovering and seeing God and becoming sensitive to God and aware of His powerful presence in our daily lives.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Father Vosen touched and enriched many lives throughout his 60 years of ministry and will be deeply missed.