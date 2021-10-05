Menu
Gerald A. Weiss
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Weiss, Gerald A.

MAYVILLE - Gerald A. Weiss, age 87, of Mayville passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.

Gerald was born the son of Albert and Leona (Villwock) Weiss on Oct. 5, 1933. He was graduate of Mayville High School. He was married to Shirley Wiersma and had two sons and then later to Elizabeth Strupp. Gerald had worked as a dairy farmer and then retired from Metalcraft of Mayville. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Browns Corner. In his spare time Gerald enjoyed playing cards and wood working. He also loved being in the outdoors and liked bird watching, hunting, and gardening. He loved his family and spending time with them especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gerald is survived by his sons, Gordon (CeCe Eggers) Weiss of Mayville and Gary (Janet Fata) Weiss of Neosho. His grandchildren, Ashley (Devin) Wirtz of Wausau, Jared (Brenda) Weiss of Denver, Colo., Jenny (Joe Keller) Weiss of Oshkosh, Michael Eggers of Beaver Dam, Melanie (T.J.) Cornell of Oakfield, and Savannah Eggers of Oakfield. His great grandchildren, Tenley Wirtz, Kiptyn Wirtz, Allie Keller, and Mace Eggers. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and brother, Earl Weiss; and sister, Phyllis Bogenschneider.

A funeral service for Gerald will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at the KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home in Mayville on Friday. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.

Special thanks to the staff of Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville and Generations Hospice for the care and support shown to Gerald and his family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services (Mayville)
301 North Walnut Street , Mayville, WI
Oct
8
Service
12:30p.m.
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services (Mayville)
301 North Walnut Street , Mayville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Our sincere sympathy to your whole family! Our thoughts & prayers are with you.
Dennis & Crystal Schellpfeffer
Friend
October 8, 2021
So sorry to hear the passing of your father..our deepest condolences to you an your family!
Joyce Henderson
Family
October 5, 2021
Sorry for your loss prayers for you and your family.
Suzanne Wendlandt
Family
October 4, 2021
