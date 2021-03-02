Wells, Gerald E. "Jerry"

POYNETTE – Gerald E. "Jerry" Wells, age 80, passed away with his wife, Betty, by his side, on Feb. 25, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Jerry was born to John and Doris (Anderson) Wells on Nov. 26, 1940. One of nine children, he grew up, graduated, married, worked, and raised his family in Poynette, Wis.

Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Betty Zink, on Aug. 31, 1963, and had three children: Susan Hall of Fort Atkinson, Wis., William Wells of Collierville, Tenn., and James Wells of Lodi, Wis.

He had a dedicated career with Research Products Corporation for nearly 39 years, most of which were as the plant manager in Poynette. He was also an active member of the Poynette Chamber of Commerce and the Optimist Club.

Jerry enjoyed so many things: golfing (he and Betty were members of Lake Wisconsin Country Club for many years), horseshoes, bowling, fishing, hunting, and sports-Badgers, Packers, Bucks, and Brewers. He loved traveling to see family and friends, and he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities.

Jerry's favorite love was his home and life with his wife, Betty. Their sanctuary was a home and yard surrounded by the beauty of nature and filled with an abundance of love, comfort and laughter. Despite COVID and cancer, Jerry and Betty were able to envelope themselves in a love they had known their entire adult lives.

Jerry is survived by Betty, his wife of 57 years; daughter, Susan Hall; sons, William Wells and James (Malissa) Wells; and grandchildren, Alex Hall, Samantha Hall, Madison Wells, Brooke Wells, Austin Wells, Maggie Wells, Alyssa Langer, Gabe Surges, Kieran Surges, and Rayne Sinclair. He is survived by his brother, Reed (Kathy) of Lodi; and sisters, Johna Elsing of Poynette, Rita (Steve) Clift of Sun Prairie, and Aleta Wells-Colvin of Portage; sisters-in-law, Judy Wells of Green Valley, Ariz., Sharron Wells of Pardeeville, Judy Wells of Poynette, and Bonnie Myren of Marshall; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris Wells; brothers, John "Jack," Jay, Bernard, and Stephen; sisters-in-law, Virginia Wells and Eva Brandon; and brothers-in-law, Robert Brandon and Floyd Myren.

A private funeral for family will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette.

A celebration of life will take place later this year for all touched by Jerry to share stories and memories of the laughter, joy, and energy that was Jerry Wells.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.