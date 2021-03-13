Menu
Geraldine Rozanski
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Rozanski, Geraldine C. "Rusty"

FOX LAKE - Geraldine C. "Rusty" Rozanski, 87, of Fox Lake and formerly of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Geraldine was born on Oct. 20, 1933, the daughter of James and Frances (Graika) Schott in Milwaukee, Wis. On Oct. 3, 1964, she was united in marriage with George Rozanski in Milwaukee.

Geraldine and her husband, George, resided in Milwaukee for many years. In 1980 they retired and moved permanently to Fox Lake in the home that George built. Throughout the years they both enjoyed the "lake lifestyle" on Chief Kuno Trail with their neighbors and friends. Geraldine enjoyed and was skilled at game-fishing, especially at her most favorite place, the Wolf River. She proudly displays her prized musky on the wall of their home. She also enjoyed quilting and golfing. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Parish of Fox Lake.

Geraldine will be deeply missed by her husband of 57 years, George of Fox Lake; son, Douglas (Nancy) Harmeyer of Brookfield; her daughter, Dawn (Michael) Fleck of Mukwonago; and six grandchildren, Katie (Jon), Heather, Erik, Nick, Kelsey and Sierra. She is further survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deborah Dockstader; grandson, Bryon Dockstader; and her sisters, Delores Bocek and Bernice "Pat" Harmeyer.

A celebration of life for Geraldine will be held at a later date.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear George, I am so sorry to hear of Gerry's passing. You both were such great friends to my parents, and a great blessing to your mom too, as you were always there taking care of her. May you be comforted by our Lord and Savior Jesus. Sending hugs. Kim
Kim Rychwalski
Friend
October 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Deanna Reff
Friend
March 14, 2021
George you have our deepest sympathies, Gerry will be deeply missed by all of us. May she rest in peace.
Shirley Jahn & Terry Jahn
March 13, 2021
I will miss you Auntie. You sure lived your life to the fullest. I enjoyed are talks and visits. You will always be in my heart. Rest In Peace. Sorry for everyone's loss.
Judy Bocek
Family
March 12, 2021
