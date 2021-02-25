Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerda Hofmann
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Hofmann, Gerda

LAKE DELTON - Gerda Hofmann, 98, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in the comfort of her own home with her loving family by her side.

Gerda was born March 17, 1922, in Hemmigen, Germany, the daughter of Wilhelm and Pauline (Findor) Tegtmeier. As a young child she immigrated to this country with her parents and settled in Chicago, where Gerda attended school and met her husband, George. The couple was married Nov. 28, 1942. Following their wedding they were stationed at Army posts in Texas and California, including a tour overseas for George, and in 1946 settled in the Wisconsin Dells area.

Gerda led a full life. She was George's partner, always working hard right alongside of him in all of their business ventures, including motels, restaurants and an amusement park.

Gerda's community benefited from her willingness to be involved as the Lake Delton PTA President while her daughters attended the school, and later she was elected to the Wisconsin Dells School Board. In 1977 Gerda was chosen as the Wisconsin Dells Events Woman of the Year for her business and education contributions to the community.

Gerda also loved her church, Bethany Lutheran, and was a devoted member and active over the years in almost every aspect of that Christian community.

Survivors include her three daughters, Karen (Dennis) Wampler, Linda (Richard) Hofmann-Olson and Paula DeGear; four granddaughters, Sarah, Bethany, Kirsten and Katherine; and four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Zachary, Julia and Thomas. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, of 64 years; brother, Willi; and son-in-law, Steve DeGear.

"I will still be carrying you when you are old.

Your hair will turn gray and I will carry you.

I made you, and I will carry you to safety." - Isaiah 46:4

In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church; Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells; or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.

Private family services will be held due to COVID.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.