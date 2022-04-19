Gertrude "Gerty" Kahlow

May 7, 1930 - April 12, 2022

WAUPUN - Gertrude Elaine Kahlow, age 91, of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Larson House in Columbus, WI.

Gerty was born in Horicon on May 7, 1930, daughter of Ole and Anne (Heller) Anfinson. She was united in marriage to William "Bill" Kahlow on December 6, 1952, in Horicon. Gerty and her husband Bill, resided in Waupun most of their life. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and baking. Gerty loved to travel with her husband Bill after retirement and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Seventh-day Adventist Church in Beaver Dam.

Gerty is survived by her three sons: George Kahlow, Steven (Petria) Kahlow and Bill Kahlow; eight grandchildren: Neil (Erin) Kahlow, Keith (Lisa) Kahlow, Natalie Kahlow, Rachel Kahlow, Wade Kahlow, Max Kahlow, Jessica (Alex Allender) Kahlow, and Skye Dolphin; seven great grandchildren: Maxwell and Raina Hart, Marissa Kahlow, Jack Kahlow, Talia Kahlow and Audrey and Jack Harrold; one great-great grandson, Greyson Duren; sister-in-law, Marge Anfinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Kahlow in 2010; two daughters-in-law: Jane Kahlow and Lisa Kahlow; three sisters: Charlotte (Lawrence) Bossman, Caroline Anfinson, and Anna Claire Anfinson; two brothers: George and Andrew Anfinson.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 16, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon with Pastor Steve Aust officiating.

Memorial fund may be established to Heartland Hospice, N6650 North Rolling Meadows Drive, Ste 1, Fond du Lac, WI or Larson House, 550 River Road, Columbus, WI 53925.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

