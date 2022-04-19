Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gertrude "Gerty" Kahlow
FUNERAL HOME
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI

Gertrude "Gerty" Kahlow

May 7, 1930 - April 12, 2022

WAUPUN - Gertrude Elaine Kahlow, age 91, of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Larson House in Columbus, WI.

Gerty was born in Horicon on May 7, 1930, daughter of Ole and Anne (Heller) Anfinson. She was united in marriage to William "Bill" Kahlow on December 6, 1952, in Horicon. Gerty and her husband Bill, resided in Waupun most of their life. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and baking. Gerty loved to travel with her husband Bill after retirement and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Seventh-day Adventist Church in Beaver Dam.

Gerty is survived by her three sons: George Kahlow, Steven (Petria) Kahlow and Bill Kahlow; eight grandchildren: Neil (Erin) Kahlow, Keith (Lisa) Kahlow, Natalie Kahlow, Rachel Kahlow, Wade Kahlow, Max Kahlow, Jessica (Alex Allender) Kahlow, and Skye Dolphin; seven great grandchildren: Maxwell and Raina Hart, Marissa Kahlow, Jack Kahlow, Talia Kahlow and Audrey and Jack Harrold; one great-great grandson, Greyson Duren; sister-in-law, Marge Anfinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Kahlow in 2010; two daughters-in-law: Jane Kahlow and Lisa Kahlow; three sisters: Charlotte (Lawrence) Bossman, Caroline Anfinson, and Anna Claire Anfinson; two brothers: George and Andrew Anfinson.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 16, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon with Pastor Steve Aust officiating.

Memorial fund may be established to Heartland Hospice, N6650 North Rolling Meadows Drive, Ste 1, Fond du Lac, WI or Larson House, 550 River Road, Columbus, WI 53925.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I met Gerty many years ago through a mutual friend. She was always fun to be around and we shared lots of laughter every time we all got together.
My sympathy to her family,
Sue Stoffel
Sue Stoffel
Acquaintance
April 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results