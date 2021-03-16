Wylesky, Gertrude E. "Gert"

DOYLESTOWN - Gertrude E. "Gert" Wylesky, of Doylestown, passed away peacefully March 9, 2021, at her residence. She was born Jan. 5, 1931, in Doylestown, the daughter of William and Ella Schloesser.

Gertude was the proud owner of the Do Drop Inn for over 45 years, where the village was greatly influenced by her generosity and character through her beloved tavern, restaurant, grocery store, and endless stories.

She left behind her son, Michael Wylesky; daughters, Jeanita Oliver and Gladys Kuhlman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her dog, Willie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent; daughters, Vicki and Cindy; and sons, Richard and Vincent

Funeral services with social distancing requirements will be held Saturday, March 20 at 12 noon, at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Rio. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services. A celebration of life and luncheon will be held Saturday, March 20 following the burial, at the DOYLESTOWN VILLAGE HALL. Tomorrow is never guaranteed; hug the ones you love and tell them how much you love them. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.