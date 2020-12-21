Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gilbert Feucht
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI

Feucht, Gilbert G.

MAYVILLE - Gilbert G. Feucht, age 98, of Mayville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira.

Gilbert was born the son of George and Theresa (Bauer) Feucht on Sept. 14, 1922, in LeRoy. He was a graduate of Mayville High School. Gilbert was united in marriage to Florence Lehner on May 12, 1945, in LeRoy. He had worked as a heavy equipment operator and helped construct the dike road on the Horicon Marsh. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. In his spare time, Gilbert enjoyed hunting and aviation. He even owned his own plane.

Gilbert is survived by his children, Pauline Ellington of Mayville, Joanne (Daniel) Leal of North Fond du Lac, Mary Jo Cloke of Rosemont, Minn., Michael (Jayne) Feucht of Menomonee Falls, and Betty Christian of Rhinelander; his sisters, Isabelle Guse of Lomira and Margaret Feucht of Lomira; his 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Florence; son, Gary (Marlene); grandson, Nathan; brothers, August (Lorene), Alex (Vernice), Albert (Agnes) and Norman (Florence); and brother-in-law, Ervin Guse.

A private funeral will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding and a burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira for the care and support shown to Gilbert and his family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Our sincere condolences to the family. Lots of memories at your house when we were growing up.
Karen Kasten & the Spars family
Neighbor
December 23, 2020
Uncle Gibby was there when help was needed. With a sharp mind and a sharp wit, he left you with something to think about and something to smile about. We'll miss him and forever remember him. Our love and prayers are with you.
Alex "Tommy" Feucht
December 22, 2020
You have my sincere sympathy. He was a very nice uncle, he will be well missed. But always remembered in our hearts.
Scott Lehner
Family
December 21, 2020
Sorry to hear about your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Bonnie Louden and Cindy Krueger
December 21, 2020
So sorry. I loved to hear him tell stories. God bless you, each one.
Jean + Art Schwarze
Family
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results