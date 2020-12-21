Feucht, Gilbert G.

MAYVILLE - Gilbert G. Feucht, age 98, of Mayville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira.

Gilbert was born the son of George and Theresa (Bauer) Feucht on Sept. 14, 1922, in LeRoy. He was a graduate of Mayville High School. Gilbert was united in marriage to Florence Lehner on May 12, 1945, in LeRoy. He had worked as a heavy equipment operator and helped construct the dike road on the Horicon Marsh. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. In his spare time, Gilbert enjoyed hunting and aviation. He even owned his own plane.

Gilbert is survived by his children, Pauline Ellington of Mayville, Joanne (Daniel) Leal of North Fond du Lac, Mary Jo Cloke of Rosemont, Minn., Michael (Jayne) Feucht of Menomonee Falls, and Betty Christian of Rhinelander; his sisters, Isabelle Guse of Lomira and Margaret Feucht of Lomira; his 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Florence; son, Gary (Marlene); grandson, Nathan; brothers, August (Lorene), Alex (Vernice), Albert (Agnes) and Norman (Florence); and brother-in-law, Ervin Guse.

A private funeral will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding and a burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira for the care and support shown to Gilbert and his family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.