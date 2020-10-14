Cotter, Gladys Evelyn

MONTELLO - Gladys Evelyn Cotter, age 97, of Montello, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Harris Villa Assisted Living in Westfield. Gladys was born at home in Russell Flats (town of Westfield, Marquette County) on Jan. 28, 1923, to Julius and Tillie (Sonnenberg) Dahlke. She graduated from Westfield High School in 1940. During her senior year, she won the Marquette County Alice in Dairyland contest, serving in that capacity for the following year. In 1944, she joined the Navy; Gladys was always proud of her service to her country. She married Andrew "Andy" Cotter on Jan, 11, 1945,, and together they were blessed with four children. Andy preceded Gladys in death in 1993.

Gladys enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, golfing, and singing in the church choir. She was involved in many organizations over the years, holding a number of offices, including president of St. Anne's Altar Society at her church and president of the Montello Woman's Club.

Gladys is survived by her son, Paul (Sue) of Montello; and two daughters, Kathleen Cotter of Manitowoc and Mary "Boo" Susan Cotter of Montello; as well as three grandchildren, Amy (Richard) Smith of Watertown, Bridget Jeffcoat of Houston, Texas, and Erin (Adam) Fisk of Waunakee. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, as well as other extended family members.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, James; and two grandsons, David Cotter and Bryan Jeffcoat.

A public visitation for Gladys Cotter will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct, 16, 2020, at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH in Montello. A private Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation; Father James McNamee and Father Savio Yerasani will concelebrate. She will be laid to rest at the parish cemetery with full military honors by American Legion Post #351 of Montello. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 277 E. Montello Street, Montello 53949.

Gladys's family would like to thank all the staff at Harris Villa for their care and compassion for the last four years.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family.

www.CrawfordFH.com