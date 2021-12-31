Menu
Glen E. Swanson
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Swanson, Glen E.

PORTAGE - Glen E. Swanson, age 92, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Hamilton Park Place, in Portage.

Glen was born on Aug. 17, 1929, in Morse, Wis., the son of John and Leola (Bjorklund) Swanson. Glen graduated from Glidden High School in 1948. On Sept. 9, 1950, he married Dolores Tomaier. She preceded him in death on Feb. 8, 2009. Glen worked at Bake Rite Baking Co. from 1948 until 1982. He then co-owned and operated Hardee's restaurants in Wisconsin and Illinois from 1983 until 1995. Glen was a member of the Portage Boat Club, enjoyed playing euchre, and having morning coffee with the guys.

He is survived by his children, Sandy Swanson, Fox Point, Mike (Mary) Swanson, Pardeeville and Jean (Steve) Turner, Portage; his grandchildren, Amber (Nick) Gawel, Jamie (Brandon) Ferguson and Dan (Renee) Swanson; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Allie Gawel, Aubrey Ferguson, Luke and Leo Swanson, sister-in-law Mary Kellogg and other near relatives and many close friends. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dolores and his brother, John Laverne Swanson.

As Glen was very fond of his cats and dogs, memorials may be made to Columbia County Humane Society.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting his family


Published by WiscNews.com from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a great guy was Glen. My boss and my friend for 50 plus years. Remembering our trips to Nashville and Jamaica with Delores and Dar. The games of five hundred and how he liked Dar´s desserts. My sympathy to all the family.
Bruce Perkins
December 31, 2021
