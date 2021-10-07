Sonnenberg, Glenadean "Glenny"

WONEWOC - Glenadean "Glenny" Sonnenberg, 92, of rural Wonewoc, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, peacefully at her home, surrounded with family.

Glenny was born to Arthur and Evelyn (Trachsel) Franke in Sheldon Township, Monroe County, Norwalk, Wis., on April 8, 1929, in the north bedroom of the Trachsel homestead. They moved to Mauston and grew up on the Franke family farm south of town. She attended the Alton Country one-room school, where she graduated from eighth grade. She then went to the Mauston High School and graduated in the Class of 1947.

Glenny married Harold "Bud" Sonnenberg at the United Methodist Church, Mauston, Wis., on July 26, 1949. They purchased the Sonnenberg Family Farm from his parents, Herman and Mattie (Searls) Sonnenberg, on July 19, 1949, in Summit Township, Juneau County. They were married 55 years when Bud passed on Sept. 11, 2004.

Glenny is survived by her daughter, Anita Sonnenberg (John Fumelle) of Sun Prairie; a son, Rod (Marcia) Sonnenberg of Reedsburg; adopted daughter, Denise (Scott) Thayer of Wonewoc; a companion for six years, a special "Snoopy" the cat; seven grandchildren, Kevin (Lynn) Jasper of Boaz, Kristina Steiner of Boscobel, Brian (Jessica) Sonnenberg of Necedah, Trina Sonnenberg (Brian Shoemake) of Lyndon Station, Lacey Sonnenberg of Baton Rouge, La., and Amy (Cody) Pelton of Reedsburg; step-granddaughter, Yvonne Fumelle (Joe) Bracey of Madison; 15 great-grandchildren, Jamie (Justin) Glasbrenner of Boscobel, Lucas Elrod of Richland Center, Christopher, Mariah, Hunter, Fisher, and Remington Steiner of Boscobel, Channing (born on Great-Grandma's 80th birthday), Presley, Gabriella, and Lincoln Sonnenberg of Necedah, Emma Ann Sonnenberg of Lyndon Station, Emmitt, and Weslee Pelton of Reedsburg, and Helena Bracey of Madison; and three great-great-grandchildren, Gabriella and JC Randall Glasbrenner of Boscobel, and Ava Jean Elrod of Richland Center. Glenny always said, "The older I get the greater I get." She is further survived by a brother, Robert "Bob" Franke of Mauston; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; her extended family; and an abundance of friends and neighbors who soon became close to her heart.

Glenny was always busy, whether being a member and leader for SumiLunda 4-H Club, or running the "Sunny Weiner Wagon" for Dairyland Auction. You could find her for every election clerking for the Town of Summit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Evelyn Franke; her husband, Harold "Bud"; a son, Ronald, on Feb. 10, 2021; a grandson, Kenneth John Jasper, on Oct. 5, 1979; six brothers-in-law; and seven sisters-in-law. A big beautiful family.

Visitation was held Monday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home, Wonewoc, Wis. Service was by Rick Tyler and Rick Jasper at 1 p.m., followed by a graveside service at the Evergreen Cemetery, Mauston, Wis.

A celebration of life and luncheon will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MAUSTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Evergreen Cemetery, the Summit Park, or the Wonewoc Ambulance, in the Sonnenberg name.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc assisted; for online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.