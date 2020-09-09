Menu
Glenn Qualmann
1933 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1933
DIED
September 6, 2020

Qualmann, Glenn H. "Moose"

BEAVER DAM - Glenn "Moose" H. Qualmann, age 86, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 with family by his side.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. Pastor Jim Wendt of First Ev. Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Glenn Herbert Qualmann was born on Sept. 18, 1933 on the family farm in Horicon to Paul and Hilda (Ewert) Qualmann. He graduated from Mayville High School and on April 30, 1955 he was united in marriage with Donna Scherger. Glenn worked at Monarch Range, Kirsh Foundry, Flynn Motors, and United Auto Parts, fully retiring in 2016. He was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. In his spare time, Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He spent time at his cottage in Ladysmith, Wis. and had many trips to South Padre and Mexico. Glenn loved to drive the countryside and bar hop.

Glenn is survived by his daughters, Sue (Bud) Benter, Laurie Schroeder (Dave Gilbertson), and Nancy (Steve) Hermann, all of Beaver Dam; special friend, Arlene Hagen of Iron Ridge; brothers, Paul Qualmann of Fond du Lac and Jim (Diane) Qualmann of Horicon; grandchildren, Kristin, April, Lindsey, Ben, Kelly, and Kari; great grandchildren, Angelique, Isaac, Ian, Zander, Ellie, Ayden, Jaelynn, and Harper; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Willard) Haslow of Mayville and Barbara Dudec of Harford; other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Donna, in 2013; his parents-in-law, Herman and Bernice Scherger; sister-in-law, Barbara Qualmann; grandsons, Christopher Benter and Jason Gilbertson.

Memorials may be made in Glenn H. Qualmann's name to Marquardt Hospice.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916
Sep
14
Service
6:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916
Sep
15
Interment
10:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
W8285 State Road 33 , Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of your Dads' passing, Sue Prayers and Thoughts for you and entire family.
Sandy Welch
Friend
September 8, 2020
Steve and I are so very sorry to hear about your father. Be sure to let the memories of your father warm your heart, fill your mind, and lead you and your family through this difficult time and forward.
Love to you and your family, Steve and Pam Willis
Pam and Steve Willis
Friend
September 8, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Qualmann family and friends.

Larry and Renee Panzer
Larry Panzer
Family
September 7, 2020