Sorenson, Goldie A.

NEW LISBON - Goldie A. Sorenson, 94, of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, Wis.

She was born Sept. 8, 1927, to Arthur and Delia (Moody) Hams. She graduated from Kendall High School. Goldie was joined in marriage to Vernard Sorenson on April 25, 1945, at the Parsonage of the Methodist Church of Elroy. While she lived in the Elroy area, she worked hard for the canning company in Hillsboro, then for Kroeger Grocery until they closed. She then went on to become a CNA, all while being a wife of a farmer and mother of five. Once she and her husband retired, they moved to New Lisbon.

Goldie was involved in the United Methodist Church of Elroy as long as she was able. She was a very social person and very much enjoyed playing cards, and bingo, and loved to dance. During her time in Fairview, there was not a resident there she did not befriend.

Goldie is survived by her five children, Diane (Gorden) Snorek, Richard Sorenson, Herbert Arthur (Sharon) Sorenson, Michael (Suzanne) Sorenson, and Laurie (Louis) Lawrence; 11 grandchildren, Debra (Wesley Phillips) Francis, Gary (Denise) Snorek, Richard (Heather) Sorenson, Russell Sorenson, Ryan (Jeanie) Sorenson, Troy (Becky) Sorenson, Chrisopher (Alex) Sorenson, Paula (Brandon) Gareis, Jared (Jessica Woodard) Sorenson, Sarah Lawrence, and Stephanie Lawrence; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson, Jacob; and two sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernard; two brothers; and three sisters.

Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at PICHA FUNERAL HOME of Elroy, with the Rev. Alan Tripp officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Elroy City Cemetery. For online information, please visit www.pichafuneralhomes.com.