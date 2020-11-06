Zander, Gordan G.

COLUMBUS - Gordon G. Zander, age 91, of Columbus, formerly of Beaver Dam, died on Nov. 3, 2020, at Platinum Communities - Larson House, Columbus.

Gordy was born on May 4, 1929, to Reinhold and Agnes (Schroeder) Zander in Mattoon, Wis. He graduated from Mattoon High School in 1947. He worked as both a union and non-union carpenter for many years, as well as co-owner of Zander Construction Company, Inc., with two of his sons. On July 1, 1950, he married Rita Fay (Genske) Zander at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Rita and Gordon were blessed with seven children. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus and served on the Church Council. With nine family members to support, Gordy was always working. Gordy and Rita flipped houses before it was popular. Gordy enjoyed listening to Brewer baseball games, singing, reading Louis Amor novels, and watching westerns on television.

Gordy is survived by his sons, Col. (Retired) Steven (Michele) of Harrisonburg, Va., Bruce (Pam) of Columbus, Randy (Cozette) of Waupun, and Kurtiss (Lucy) of Columbus; one daughter, Marcia (Curt) Schmidt of Iowa; two daughters-in-law, Mary Jo Miller of Oregon, Wis., and Pam (Crawford) Zander of Columbus, Wis.; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one sister, Enid (Dick) Steuber of Paradise Valley, Ariz. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Zander in 2007; parents, Reinhold and Agnes; brother, David; sons, Larry and Jeffrey; and grandson, Joshua.

A special thank you to his caregivers at Larson House and SSM Hospice.

Due to COVID, private funeral services will be held for immediate family only, with Pastor Tim Schwartz of Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus presiding.

