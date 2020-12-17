Menu
Gordon Ulferts
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Ulferts, Gordon L.

PORTAGE - Gordon L. Ulferts, age 79, of Portage, Wis., died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Meadow View Memory Care in Baraboo, Wis.

Gordy died after a courageous struggle with dementia, then contracted a very real pandemic disease, Covid-19.

Gordy was born on Sept. 2, 1941, to Louis and Grace (Lutterman) Ulferts.

Gordy was in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1962; he then attended UW-Whitewater and graduated in 1966. He married Rita Hamele in 1966 and later purchased Sarbackers Bar in Portage on July of 1978 and operated the bar for 28 years.

Gordy is survived by his daughter, Julie (special friend, Dave Walesh) Poff of Manitowoc, Wis.; sisters, Betty Levzow and Hazel (Ray) Rogers, both of Portage; grandchildren, Jenna and Maxwell Poff; nephews, Steve Sloggy and Dave Rogers; niece, Jean Busser; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends. Survivors also include three brothers-in-law, Tom (Phyllis) Hamele, Joe (Linda) Hamele and Chet Bradley; and three sisters-in-law, Peggy Hamele, Jeri Hamele and Vicky Hamele.

Gordon is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rita (nee Hamele); sister, Lou Bradley; four brothers-in-law, Jim, Bob, John and Don; and three sisters-in-law, Kay, Pat and Joni.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Kratz Funeral Home in Portage, Wis., (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) with Pastor Jen Johnson officiating, Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Portage Veterans Honor guard.

The family would like to thank Dr. James Mathers, Agrace Hospice and Meadow View Memory Care for the special care that you provided Gordy.



Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
Kratz Funeral Home
Portage, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry this is late but, I didn't know Gordy passed away. He was one of my good friends especially when we were younger. He was at the hospital when I had my appendix out. So many good memories. Rest in peace my friend!
Sharon Barnard Barber
October 27, 2021
Gordie was a beloved member of the tavern league for many years. Always enjoyed his company at conventions and other gatherings. Rest in peace!
Columbia county tavern league
December 17, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies to Gordie's family. He is now reunited with Rita, and at peace. God's blessings to Julie and family.
Patricia Sauer (Patty Leggett)
December 17, 2020
Dear Gordy rest in peace buddy.We will miss you
Tom Brown and Gail Beatty
December 17, 2020
