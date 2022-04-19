Menu
Greg P. Jaehnke
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Reeseville
214 S Main St
Reeseville, WI

Greg P. Jaehnke

Sep 4, 1966 - April 13, 2022

REESVILLE - Greg P. Jaehnke, age 55, of Reeseville, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison.

There will be a celebration of Greg's life at a later date.

Greg Paul was born on September 4, 1966, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Clifford R. and Patricia A. (Meyers) Jaehnke. He was a 1984 graduate of Dodgeland High School. Greg met JoAnne Sanders at the roller rink and were best friends for over 40 years. Greg and JoAnne were united in marriage at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown on April 28, 1990. He worked in the construction business the majority of his life. Greg was well-known for his outgoing personality, imitations, story-telling, and sense of humor. Greg's true passion was nature; he spent as much time as possible hunting and fishing and he instilled that passion in his daughter. Greg was an animal lover of sorts, especially dogs. He had a wide circle of friends that he considered all to be family. His greatest joy was his daughter and he was so proud of everything that she did.

Greg is survived by his wife, JoAnne and their daughter, Alyssa of Reeseville; mother, Trish Jaehnke of Reeseville; sister, Tara (Tom) Portman of Eau Claire; parents-in-law: J. Dave and Cathleen Sanders of Watertown; sister-in-law, Angela Sanders of Wauwatosa; nephews: Nolan and Cole Portman and Maxwell Sanders-Krejcarek; many aunts and uncles; numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Cliff; grandparents; and other relatives and special friends.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Greg, I always thought of him as a close friend and brother to Rob. He was always there for Rob and they had many adventures together. May he now rest in peace. May the Angles wrap their wings around you and give you comfort. Sandy Grueneberg
Sandra Grueneberg
Family Friend
April 18, 2022
Patti and Tara I am so sorry for your loss. Greg will be missed by all. May God be with you in this time of sorrow.
Betty Christenson
April 17, 2022
Dear Joanne and Alyssa, I am so sad to see this. I didn't know Greg but you spoke so well about him.
We'll be thinking of you and hope you find peace. Take good care of yourselves.
Pam and Mike Griggs
Pam Griggs
Coworker
April 16, 2022
