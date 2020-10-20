Herman, Harland E. "Harley"

DEKORRA TOWNSHIP / POYNETTE – Harland E. "Harley" Herman, age 72, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home.

Harley was born on Jan. 31, 1948, in Poynette, the son of Elwood and Arlein (Janisch) Herman. He married Jeannie on April 27, 1974. She preceded him in death on Aug. 30, 2004. Harley had worked as a Master Tool and Die Maker at Madison Kipp Corp. since 1968, and had also been a member of the Poynette Dekorra Fire Dept. for 22 years.

He is survived by his daughters, Bobbie (Timm) Rivette, Lake Mills, and Jackie (Jason) Winkelman, Oshkosh; three grandchildren, Cade and Cole McIlroy, and Josie Winkelman; three sisters, Carol Motluck, Noblesville, Ind., Rena (Larry) Ziesch, Morrisonville, and Thea (Darrell) Hartmann, Token Creek; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannie; his parents; his sister, Korine and husband, Gary Pierce; and his brother-in-law, Ray Motluck.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com). Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In order to maintain social distancing standards, only 50 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home. Masks are suggested and will be provided as necessary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poynette Dekorra Fire Department.