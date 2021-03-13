Menu
Harold Heiser
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Heiser, Harold L.

BARABOO - Harold L. Heiser, age 74, of Baraboo, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. Harold, son of Leo and Carolyn (Schara) Heiser, was born May 15, 1946, in Baraboo. On Nov. 16, 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until his honorable discharge on Aug. 13, 1968. On Oct. 23, 1971, he was united in marriage to Ronda Zimmerman at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Harold worked several factory and security positions but ended his working career at Saputo Cheese in Reedsburg on the assembly line making cheese. He was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. In his free time Harold enjoyed collecting coins, fishing, hunting, playing cards-especially Sheepshead-and spending time with his family and many friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Ronda; daughter, Janet (Duane) Elliott; grandson, William Elliott; sister-in-law, Judy Shelton; siblings, Christian (Delores) Heiser and Michael (JoAnn) Heiser; father-in-law, Tracy Zimmerman; sisters-in-law, Sue and Roberta Zimmerman; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Heiser; and his brother, Tom Shelton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery where military honors will be conducted. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
WI
Mar
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest condolences to a long time friend and former coworker at Saputo Cheese. His stories will be missed!
Saputo Cheese
March 15, 2021
Sorry to hear about Harold, I have a lot of good memories of Harold when he stopped in the store and all the laughs we had. He was a good friend.
Mike and Lana Kropp
March 13, 2021
Sorry to here about Harry. My condolence to you and family. See you on Wednesday. Supervisor Cheese Plant, Karl
Karl Dischler
March 13, 2021
