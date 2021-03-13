Heiser, Harold L.

BARABOO - Harold L. Heiser, age 74, of Baraboo, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. Harold, son of Leo and Carolyn (Schara) Heiser, was born May 15, 1946, in Baraboo. On Nov. 16, 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until his honorable discharge on Aug. 13, 1968. On Oct. 23, 1971, he was united in marriage to Ronda Zimmerman at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Harold worked several factory and security positions but ended his working career at Saputo Cheese in Reedsburg on the assembly line making cheese. He was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. In his free time Harold enjoyed collecting coins, fishing, hunting, playing cards-especially Sheepshead-and spending time with his family and many friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Ronda; daughter, Janet (Duane) Elliott; grandson, William Elliott; sister-in-law, Judy Shelton; siblings, Christian (Delores) Heiser and Michael (JoAnn) Heiser; father-in-law, Tracy Zimmerman; sisters-in-law, Sue and Roberta Zimmerman; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Heiser; and his brother, Tom Shelton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery where military honors will be conducted. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.