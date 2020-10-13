Ninmann, Harold E.

BEAVER DAM - Harold Ervin Ninmann, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the age of 79.

Harold was born on April 19, 1941, at home in rural Clyman, to Ervin and Irene (Gnewuch) Ninmann. Harold was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman. He was a 1959 graduate from Hustisford High School. Immediately after graduating, he and five fellow classmates entered the U.S. Army under the Buddy System. He was stationed near Nuremburg, Germany, for two years.

On Dec. 8, 1963, Harold was united in marriage to Dorothy Schultz at St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau.

Early years saw Harold farming on the family farm, doing carpentry work, and serving as a volunteer for the Juneau Fire Department and Rescue Squad. Harold reached another goal by serving the Beaver Dam Fire Department as a full-time Fireman and EMTI for over 20 years. After his retirement, Harold continued to serve in the medical field by being a phlebotomist at the Beaver Dam Hospital for nearly 15 years. He was proud of his privilege to go on the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in September of 2017.

Harold enjoyed woodworking, fishing, music and singing. He was a member of the Madison German Maennerchor and the Friesland Community Men's Chorus. Harold was known to be a selfless man who always put his family first. There was nothing he would not do for them and others. He lived his life with the love of the Lord and was true to his Lutheran faith. He was a gentleman in every sense of the word, and his selfless love was respected by all. His love for his wife was most notable. Harold's love for each of his children, their families, and their children was a never-ending love.

Harold and Dorothy had four children, surviving him: Michelle (Jim) Schmidt, Melanie (Bob) Buchholz, Melissa (Dan) Wheeler, and Matthew (Jennie) Ninmann. He is also survived by grandchildren, Richard, Nicholas, Tiffany, Natalie, Heather, Heidi, Nicholas, Amanda, Mitchell, Christopher, Alex and Jordan; great-grandchildren, Owen, Elliot, Weston, Edwin and a granddaughter due in January; two sisters, Marlene (Wayne) Schultz and Marilyn (Roger) Peck; brothers-in-law, Terry (Mary) Schultz, David (Lynda) Schultz; and he is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Irene; brothers, Harvey and his wife, Carol Ann, and Herbert and his wife, Bernice; brother-in-law, Jerry Schultz and wife, Sharon; very good friend, Mary Kreitzman; and other relatives.

His family will never get over his loss as he was loved so much.

A memorial gathering for Harold will take place on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. The family is asking those in attendance wear a mask if possible; if you do not have a mask, the family will provide one. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Clyman.

Those wishing to remember Harold in a special way can make a memorial donation in his memory to the Beaver Dam Fire Department Explorers Program, 205 South Lincoln Ave., Beaver Dam, or to the memorial of your choice.

A heartfelt thank you goes to Randolph Health Services for the exceptional compassionate care while Harold was a resident. The dedication and passion each employee has for the residents and their families is clearly evident.

You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.