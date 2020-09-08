Reiser, Harold

MAYVILLE - Harold Reiser, age 89, of Mayville passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Crossroad Care Center in Mayville.

Harold was born the son of August and Elisabeth (Bischoff) Reiser on Oct. 4, 1930, in LeRoy. He was united in marriage to Janet Gremminger on Oct. 9, 1954. Harold had farmed in LeRoy and also worked at Mayville Engineering Company. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. In his spare time Harold loved playing cards, gardening, and attending festivals. He was an avid packers fan and enjoyed polka dancing. Harold also loved talking about his farming days.

Harold is survived by his sons, Steve (Judy) Reiser of Mayville and Gary Reiser of Mayville; his grandchildren, Justin Reiser, Karli (Andrew) Resch, and Heather (Jared) Hansen; and his great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Josie, Hunter, Kyler, and Connor. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janet; his sister, Ida Thurk-Axtman; and brothers, Norbert and Leonard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mayville with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation will take place from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the church in Mayville. Entombment will take place at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.