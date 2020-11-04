Connor, Harriet K.

BEAVER DAM - Harriet K. Connor passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Georgetown, TX. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, there will be a private burial. In May, on Harriet's 100th birthday, the family plans to have a Celebration of Life with all her friends invited. Harriet was born on May 13, 1921 to Mabel and Edwin Kellom in Beaver Dam, WI. Always proud of being raised on a farm, she graduated from Beaver Dam High School, and then from Prospect Hall Business College in Milwaukee, WI. While in Milwaukee, she met John "Jack" Connor. They were married in February 1942 in Beaver Dam. She joined Jack at his USAF basic pilot training base in Waco, TX and except for his two war deployments – World War II and Korea – she was with him at his Air Force reassignments. They and their four children traveled extensively, living throughout the United States, Japan, and France, wherever Jack was based. They came to Dyess AFB from Chateauroux, France in August 1961. After retiring, the Connors became active members of the Abilene community. Harriet worked at the Abilene Reporter News for 17 years, serving as secretary to the publisher and general manager. She was an active member of the Abilene Philharmonic Association, serving on the board and in the Guild where she served as president in 1992. An avid bridge player, she was a member of the Cultural Affairs Council, on the Senior Citizens Committee for the City of Abilene, a member of the Abilene Woman's Club, an honorary Rotarian, member of the Carousel Club, and president of the Dyess Officers' Wives Club. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and served as an elder. Whether abroad or in the states, she volunteered as a hospital volunteer – in those days named the Red Cross Grey Ladies. In Abilene she joined the Pink Ladies of Hendrick Hospital and served as president in 1991. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Connor, her grandson, Michael Smith, her parents and her brother Emerson Kellom. Harriet is survived by her four children: Judy (Bill) Smith of Tomball, TX; Bonnie (Bob) Rauschuber of Georgetown, TX; John Jeffrey and Brooke Connor of Boulder, CO; and James Russell and Sherry Connor of Lake Whitney, TX; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Winogene McIntye of Johnson City, TN and many loving nieces and nephews.