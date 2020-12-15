Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harriet Muenchow
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon
716 Clinton Street
Horicon, WI

Muenchow, Harriet Laverne Niehoff

HORICON - Harriet Laverne Niehoff Muenchow, a kind woman of strong faith, passed from this life at age 97 due to age-related medical issues after contracting Covid.

Harriet was born December 1, 1923, went home to her Lord the evening of December 11, 2020.

She resided in Mayville during her early childhood but grew up in Horicon, graduating from Horicon High School in 1942, where she was selected Prom Queen. Harriet married Gordon Muenchow on June 5, 1948 following his return from WWII and resided at their Finch Street home in Horicon for over 60 years.

She lived a full life with family and church at the center of it. Her world revolved happily around her children - Sandra, Judy, Dan, Tom and their spouses Fred Luck, Ward Gates, Sue Muenchow, and Mary Muenchow respectively, 6 grandchildren – Nicole, Andy, Darren, Amanda, Kirsten, and Max and their spouse/partner, and 5 great grandchildren.

She loved having family gatherings for special occasions and on holidays, making sure the jar of fermented Old Fashion mix was at the ready, in true Wisconsin tradition! You would find Harriet taking pleasure in tending her large vegetable and flower garden well past twilight from spring through summer evenings.

Harriet's faith guided and brought her comfort during difficult times when her husband Gordon, daughter Sandra Muenchow Luck, and daughter-in-law Sue Geddes Muenchow passed away. She was also preceded in death by sisters Audrey Niehoff Olsen and her husband Don and Betty Ann Niehoff Berndt and her husband Dave, brother Carl Niehoff Jr and his wife Marilee, brother-in-law Dick Johnson, and parents Hertha and Carl Niehoff Sr. Harriet is survived by her sister, Donna Jean (Dolly) Niehoff Johnson. She is fondly remembered by a very rambunctious clan of Niehoff nieces and nephews, along with Muenchow relatives, as the quiet and steady Aunt; as well as for her outrageously delicious Pistachio Torte that lives on in the kitchens of children and grandchildren.

A special thank you to Tina Davis for the devoted care and friendship she provided to Harriet for nearly a decade.

Rather than flowers or other memorial contributions, the family encourages a donation be made to a charity, organization, or cause in her memory.

Due to the current Covid environment a private interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon, with a celebration of Harriet Laverne Niehoff Muenchow's life held at a time when gatherings are once again a part of our lives.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Private Service
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. Mrs. Muenchow was my Godmother and was such a caring person over the years. She continued sending Birthday and Christmas cards way past when most would have stopped. And when she made the snowflake tree ornaments or crocheted dishcloths, she made sure to send one my way. I still use the afghan that she made for my 40th birthday. I wrapped up in it last night and can feel the warmth and love. She was such a wonderful example of what a Godmother can be and I hope to carry on her example with those I have been blessed to have as Godchildren. Mrs. Muenchow was a beautiful soul who will be missed by all who were touched by her kindness and love.
Ellen Raue
Family Friend
December 17, 2020
Dan, My sympathy to you and your family. You are a good son and took very good care of your Mother. God bless.
Dan
Friend
December 15, 2020
Judy....you and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time ❤
Mae (Pufahl) Carlson
Classmate
December 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Muenchow Clan. Sure have a lot of great memories of your mom and dad. Missed her when she left her Finch Street Home. You were so lucky to have her all these years. Again
my sympathy.
Janet Kasten
Neighbor
December 14, 2020
My deepest Sympathy to all you Muenchows. Always loved talking to you mom.Sure missed her when she left her Finch St. home. You sure were blessed to have her 97 years. Lots of good memories of your mom and dad. Again my sympathy.
Janet Kasten
Neighbor
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results