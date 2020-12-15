Muenchow, Harriet Laverne Niehoff

HORICON - Harriet Laverne Niehoff Muenchow, a kind woman of strong faith, passed from this life at age 97 due to age-related medical issues after contracting Covid.

Harriet was born December 1, 1923, went home to her Lord the evening of December 11, 2020.

She resided in Mayville during her early childhood but grew up in Horicon, graduating from Horicon High School in 1942, where she was selected Prom Queen. Harriet married Gordon Muenchow on June 5, 1948 following his return from WWII and resided at their Finch Street home in Horicon for over 60 years.

She lived a full life with family and church at the center of it. Her world revolved happily around her children - Sandra, Judy, Dan, Tom and their spouses Fred Luck, Ward Gates, Sue Muenchow, and Mary Muenchow respectively, 6 grandchildren – Nicole, Andy, Darren, Amanda, Kirsten, and Max and their spouse/partner, and 5 great grandchildren.

She loved having family gatherings for special occasions and on holidays, making sure the jar of fermented Old Fashion mix was at the ready, in true Wisconsin tradition! You would find Harriet taking pleasure in tending her large vegetable and flower garden well past twilight from spring through summer evenings.

Harriet's faith guided and brought her comfort during difficult times when her husband Gordon, daughter Sandra Muenchow Luck, and daughter-in-law Sue Geddes Muenchow passed away. She was also preceded in death by sisters Audrey Niehoff Olsen and her husband Don and Betty Ann Niehoff Berndt and her husband Dave, brother Carl Niehoff Jr and his wife Marilee, brother-in-law Dick Johnson, and parents Hertha and Carl Niehoff Sr. Harriet is survived by her sister, Donna Jean (Dolly) Niehoff Johnson. She is fondly remembered by a very rambunctious clan of Niehoff nieces and nephews, along with Muenchow relatives, as the quiet and steady Aunt; as well as for her outrageously delicious Pistachio Torte that lives on in the kitchens of children and grandchildren.

A special thank you to Tina Davis for the devoted care and friendship she provided to Harriet for nearly a decade.

Rather than flowers or other memorial contributions, the family encourages a donation be made to a charity, organization, or cause in her memory.

Due to the current Covid environment a private interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon, with a celebration of Harriet Laverne Niehoff Muenchow's life held at a time when gatherings are once again a part of our lives.

