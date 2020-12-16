Menu
Hedwig Guenther
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, WI

Guenther, Hedwig

REESEVILLE - Hedwig Guenther, 92, of rural Reeseville, Wis., passed away peacefully at home with her family on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Hedy was born on Oct. 16, 1928, in Cummings County, Neb. She was the daughter of Frank and Catherine (Vering) Boecker. At a young age her family moved to a farm near Crofton, Neb. She married her husband, Lawrence Guenther, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Crofton, Neb., on Sept. 21, 1948. Together they farmed in Crofton until 1955, then after that in the rural Reeseville area.

Mom devoted her life to her family, her faith and her love for the rosary.

Hedy is survived by her children, Kathy Lenz, Reeseville, Ken (Bonnie) Guenther, Reeseville, Karen (David) Stratman, Watertown, Diane (Kenneth) Wylesky, Doylestown, LuAnn (Robert) Rake, Columbus, Mike (Glenda) Guenther, Beaver Dam, James (Linda) Guenther, Beaver Dam, Lavern Guenther, Reeseville, Marcia (Dennis) Neuberger, Beaver Dam, Cheryl (Steve) Richard, Neenah, Jean Schumacher, Beaver Dam, and Mary (Jeff) Weinheimer, Juneau; her sisters-in-law, Willhelmina Boecker, Bloomfield, Neb., Marlene Boecker, Crofton, Neb., and Karen Guenther, Yankton, S.D.; her brothers-in-law, Marvin Bruns of Beaver Dam, Wis., and Ken (Carol) Prebay of Bridgeport, Mich.; and further survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, in 1977; her daughter, Rose, in 2005; her grandchildren, Daniel, Nicole, Joel and Frank Lenz, in 1975, and Michelle Miller, in 2020; her sons-in-law, Larry Lenz, Myron Nehring and Ronald Schumacher; her parents; and her siblings.

Due to COVID, a private funeral is being planned for Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at St. Columbkille Church, Township of Elba. The Rev. Mike Erwin will preside with the Rev. Richard Wendell and the Rev. Eric Cassiano. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family is requesting plants as a lasting memory to her. The family will live stream the service at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLFARnHnDN45TvP0WVmGvPg.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Funeral
St. Columbkille Church
Township of Elba, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathy to all of you. Mike has fond memories of visiting your family and farm.
Mike and Brenda Hendricks
December 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mark & Sally Othmer
Friend
December 17, 2020
Carol Prebay
December 16, 2020
