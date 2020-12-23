Aalpoel, Helen

WAUPUN - Helen Aalpoel, 89, of Waupun, passed away Dec. 22, 2020, at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Helen was born April 27, 1931, in the town of Alto, the daughter of Herman and Allie Bronkhorst Medema. On Oct. 24, 1947, she married John Aalpoel Jr. in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple farmed in the town of Waupun until 1959. Helen was employed at Ideal Shoe Factory in Waupun for 12 years, waitressed at Hopp's Restaurant for 12 years, and then owned and operated Helen's Kitchen in Waupun for nine years, retiring in 1986. While a member of First Reformed Church, Helen taught Sunday school for several years. Helen was a hospice volunteer for seven years and a member of Edgewood Community Church in Waupun. Helen and John enjoyed wintering in Gulf Shores, Ala., for 12 years and two years in Tucson, Ariz.

Helen is survived by her three daughters, Marilyn (Michial) Ford of Waupun, Dianne (Mark) Hendricks of Alto, and Lori (Mitch) Woock of Portage; eight grandchildren, Chad Ford, Melanie (Erick) Gerritson, Jennifer (Jonathan) Scheuers, Heath (Marcelle) Hendricks, Jared (Shyla) Woock, Adam Woock, Zachary (Mariah) Woock and Noah Woock; seven great-grandchildren, Alec, Kade, Brady, Cassie, Ethan, Ellise, and Luke; two sisters, Margaret Mittelstaedt of Waupun and Thelma Medema of Waupun; a brother, the Rev. Ted (Julie) Medema of Alto; brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John Aalpoel Jr. of Waupun; her parents; a great-grandchild, Alex; and four brothers, Alvin Medema, George Medema, John Medema, and Clayton Medema.

Private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers a memorial in Helen's name will be started.

