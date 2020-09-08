Beck, Helen (Collien)

MAYVILLE - Helen (Collien) Beck, age 95, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2020. Helen was born on Dec. 6, 1924, in Mayville, a daughter of the late Edwin and Erna (Meyer) Collien. She grew up in Mayville, attending St. Mary's Catholic School until 8th grade.

On Sept. 2, 1944, she married Victor Hinkes Sr. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mayville. He was deceased on June 30, 1978. On April 2, 1983 she married Rolland Beck at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, LeRoy. Rolland passed away on Dec. 9, 2006.

Helen and Rolland enjoyed travel and their cottage on Lake Winnebago where family and friends always felt welcome. In later years Helen loved going to the casino, but her favorite times were when her brothers and sisters celebrated their birthdays. It meant going out to lunch and an afternoon of playing left/right/center.

She loved her eight years at Hope Senior Living, especially her afternoons of sheepshead and evenings of any kind of game. A special Thank You to Patti Wells, who was Helen's angel, and the many other great caregivers at Hope.

Helen is survived by her two children, Carol (Sylvester) Gassner and Victor (Mary) Hinkes Jr.; seven step-children, Mary (Victor) Hinkes Jr., Diane Rosenberg, Sue (Mark) Miller, Luann (Steve) Bogenschneider, Patty Beck, Kenny (Bonnie) Beck, and Rob (Lynn) Beck; brothers, Raymond (Joann) Collien and Melvin "Cookie" Collien; sister, Delores Neumeyer; and sister-in-law, Lucille Collien.

She is the grandmother of Annette (Steve Micklas) Hechimovich, Daniel (Susan) Gassner, Connie (Tony) Quinn, Kim (Randy) Smith, Corey (Erica) Hinkes and 11 step-grandchildren. She had eight great-grandchildren, 14 step great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Victor Hinkes Sr. and Rolland Beck; sisters, Maxine Weyer and Rose Wald; brother, Eddie Collien; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Collien and LaVerne Hinkes; brothers-in-law, Milton "Bud" Collien, Melvin Hinkes, Leo Weyer and Jack Wald; and step-grandson, Nicholas Beck.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Leroy. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding. Burial will be held at St. Andrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be direct to St. Andrew's Catholic Church

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.