Helen Blomberg
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Blomberg, Helen L.

PORTAGE – Helen L. Blomberg (nee Zillmer), age 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home, with her son and her dog, Missy II, by her side.

Helen was born on July 22, 1928, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Oscar and Helen W. (Segabarth) Zillmer. She married Robert Blomberg on December 5, 1953. Helen had worked for Donald L. Grieb and Associates and Huffschmidt Engineering, the builders of the Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee. She enjoyed shopping and crafting, making many Christmas trees out of jewelry and lights.

She is survived by her son, Harley Blomberg, Portage; their family pet, Missy II; other relatives and special friends, including the family of Renee and Greg Koss. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert in 2010.

To honor Helen's request, no services will be held.

The family would like to extend thanks to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 17, 2020.
