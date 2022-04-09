Helen M. "Sue" Ebert

Sept. 26, 1928 - April 4, 2022

NAPERVILLE, IL - Helen M. "Sue" Ebert (nee Amundson), age 93, a resident of Naperville, IL, since 1967, formerly of Baraboo, WI, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born on September 26, 1928, in Baraboo.

Beloved wife of the late Carroll E. Ebert, whom she married October 28, 1950, and who preceded her in death on May 14, 2002; loving mother of Mark (Veronique) Ebert of Switzerland, John (Gladys) Ebert of Watertown, WI, Lynne (Tom) Tuch of Naperville, Jane (Tom) Collins of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Jim (Julie) Ebert of Kentfield, CA; adored grandmother of Pierre, Marie and Helena Ebert, Laura (Sandeep) Krishnan and Robert (Lindsay) Ebert, Tom, Jr. (Devin) Tuch and Brian (Sarah Dellenbach) Tuch, Keith and Shannon Collins and Nick Ebert; cherished great-grandmother of Rakesh and Ravi Krishnan, Thomas Tuch III and Taylor Tuch, Nevin Hogan, Brian Tuch, Jr. and Charlotte Tuch; devoted daughter of the late Helmer and Leone (nee Post) Amundson; dear sister of the late Robert (Jane) Amundson, the late Kay (the late John) Prosser, the late James Amundson and the late Allyn Amundson; fond aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Sue graduated from Baraboo High School in 1946, and afterward attended the College of Saint Teresa in Winona, MN, for two-years. She then worked for her father's surveying and engineering business in Baraboo. In 1950 she married Carroll Ebert and the couple moved to Milwaukee, WI, where they began raising their family. In 1960 the family moved to Downers Grove, IL, and then to Naperville in 1967, where Sue lived the rest of her life.

She was a full time mother and homemaker and for several years additionally worked as a part time secretary. She was active in church choirs and was both a leader and participant in various Bible study groups. She and her husband, Carroll, were active in the Chicago Uptown Ministry for many years. She enjoyed reading, playing the piano, walking, especially on Naperville's Riverwalk, and visiting with family, friends and neighbors.

Sue was a woman of strong faith, a devoted friend and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 22, 11:00 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Road, Naperville.

The service will be live-streamed at www.friedrich-jones.com for those who are unable to attend.

Family and friends will meet Saturday, April 23, 12:00 PM for committal services at Walnut Hill Cemetery, 1805 East St., Baraboo, WI, 53913.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's memory may be made to: Alzheimer's Association - Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631, (847) 933-2413, www.alz.org/illinois or St. Joseph Catholic Parish - Baraboo, WI, 300 2nd St, Baraboo, WI, 53913, (608) 356-4773, https://www.baraboocatholic.org/

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.