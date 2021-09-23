Helen Guildner

WISCONSIN DELLS - Helen Guildner, 96, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Helen was born Dec. 25, 1924, in Kilbourn, Wis., the only daughter of Engle and Ernestena (Nemitz) Jones.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with the Reverend Gehrke officiating. Interment will be in the Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage, Wis. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m.

Helen is survived by four daughters, Colleen (Dennis) Bindley, Barbara (Don) Labrenz, Dorothy (Glenn) Harvey, and Terry (Bill) Rowe; and two sons, Steven (Heather) Guildner, and Grant (Carla) Guildner.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements.

