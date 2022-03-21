Menu
Helen Anna Wick
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Helen Anna Wick

Aug. 20, 1927 - March 18, 2022

BARABOO - Helen Anna Wick, age 94, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 18, 2022 at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Helen, daughter of Julius and Martha (Zamzow) Halweg was born August 20, 1927 in Merrimac. She was united in marriage to Clarence Paul Wick on October 16, 1948 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. They were blessed with four children, Rosalyn, Allan, Gary and Susan. Helen was employed by St. Clare Hospital for 27 years as a nursing assistant. She enjoyed traveling, genealogy, square dancing, crocheting and gardening. Helen was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her children: Rosalyn (Gary) Baumgarten of Onalaska, Allan (Sharon) Wick of Baraboo, Gary (Linda) Wick of Merrimac and Susan Wick-Sprecher of Merrimac. She is further survived by 8 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Muriel Halweg and Carolyn Giles; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; two brothers: Robert (Julia) and Donald Halweg; brother-in-law, Duane Giles; and sister-in-law, Delores Wersal.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo with Pastor Jordan Ertl officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Baraboo, WI
Mar
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Baraboo, WI
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
Sponsored by Redlin Funeral Home Inc.
