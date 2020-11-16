Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helena Smith
1986 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1986
DIED
November 11, 2020

Smith, Helena D. "Bean"

HORICON/MAYVILLE - Helena D. "Bean" Smith, 33, of Horicon and Mayville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the UW Hospital in Madison.

A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.

Helena was born the daughter of Gary and Suzanne (Voeltz) Smith on Nov. 21, 1986, in Beaver Dam. She spent her first two years of life at the UW Hospital in Madison. Bean loved the outdoors, pie and eating at Applebee's.

She will be deeply missed by her parents; her brother, Michael "Mick" Smith; and her aunts, Jill (John) Voeltz and Lynn (Dave) Pett. Helena was preceded in death by her grandparents; aunt, Cheryl Moldenhauer; and cousin, Amber Boydte.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Sorry for your loss. may she rest in peace.
Karen Askew
Neighbor
November 13, 2020
Sue, sorry to hear this. Prayers to you and your family.
Nancy Magyar
Acquaintance
November 15, 2020
Long ago, I started working as private nurse with a little girl not yet 5 years old. She had many, many medical problems. Through some great fortune, I worked with that child for 9 years, almost helping her parents to raise her. She was a joy and challenge all rolled into one little Bean. She had a wicked and impish sense of humor and ability to communicate despite her lack of speech. As the years advanced and my friendship with her mom grew, my relationship with Beany changed too. She began to spend the occasional respite weekend with my family and my daughters grew to regard her as their little sister. She brought joy to all of us and leaves us with a wealth of stories. This time has been a time of "do you remember" for my family and we all feel a deep sadness that she has left us. Beans was a real gift, despite all her challenges, to those privileged to know her. Deepest sympathy to Sue, Gary and Mickey.
Lynne Moberg
Friend
November 15, 2020
My deepest sympathies.
Julie Labomascus
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
To my bean i will miss your smile and your hugs and stealing your chips Love lorne
Lorne Ellis Smith
Friend
November 14, 2020