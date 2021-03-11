Brunn, Herbert

WISCONSIN DELLS - Herbert Brunn, age 86, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

A funeral service was held on Monday, March 8 at 11 a.m. at Newport Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor William Grimm officiating. Burial was at Newport Lutheran Church Cemetery. A visitation was held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Herb was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Newport Township, the son of Erich and Catherine (Partrisch) Brunn. In March of 1961 he married Elizabeth "Liz" Gabris. They continued with farming and were blessed with three children.

Herb enjoyed riding his Massey 97 with the "Good Old Boys" and went on many tractor rides. He looked forward to Friday night fish fries and his monthly card club get-togethers. He spent most of his winter days out cutting wood, and during the summer he attended many tractor pulls. The past few years he took a liking to jigsaw puzzles and word search books. He also enjoyed just sitting out in his lawn chair by the shop. Herb was a hardworking farmer all his life and always liked to stay busy. He even drove school bus for over 30 years for the Wisconsin Dells School District.

He is survived by his son, Mathew (Judy) Brunn; daughters, Lana (Dave) Hammerly and Karen Brunn; grandchildren, Katelyn Brunn, Erich Brunn, Dayne and Dakotah (Lara) Hammerly, Lexey (Sam) Peetz; and great-grandson, Trevis Hammerly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Elizabeth.

Special thanks to the med-surg and ICU nursing staff at St. Clare Hospital that provided compassionate care for Herb. And also a heartfelt thank you to Duane Langer for helping out on the farm for over 40 years and being such a good friend and "breakfast companion" of Herb.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884